Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 948,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

