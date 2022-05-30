Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FLC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.64. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $24.83.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
