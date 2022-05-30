Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.64. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

