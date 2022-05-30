FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

FMC stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,596 shares of company stock worth $1,015,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FMC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

