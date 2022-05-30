Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 5,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,106. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

