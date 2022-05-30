Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (Get Rating)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

