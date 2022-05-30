ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 990,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FORG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 12,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

