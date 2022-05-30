Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FMTX):
- 5/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $46.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 4/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/8/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/1/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. 33,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
