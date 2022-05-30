Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FMTX):

5/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

5/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $46.00.

5/11/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

5/9/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

4/27/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

4/20/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

4/8/2022 – Forma Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Forma Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. 33,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc alerts:

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.