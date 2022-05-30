Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FORR traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $51.80. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,740. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $977.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

