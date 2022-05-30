Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $51.80. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,740. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

