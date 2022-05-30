Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Update

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $211.67 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

