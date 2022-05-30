Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Update

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $211.67 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.73.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.