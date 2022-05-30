Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.