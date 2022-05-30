Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

