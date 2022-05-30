Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.