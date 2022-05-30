Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franchise Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.