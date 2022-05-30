Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.76) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 510 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.41).

About Frasers Group (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

