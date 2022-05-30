Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:FRAS opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.76) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 510 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.41).
About Frasers Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.