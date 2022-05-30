Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) vs. Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Critical Contrast

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 20.79% 24.06% 11.51% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 2.52 $4.31 billion $3.45 11.49 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 2 5 7 0 2.36 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

