Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of FRHHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Freshii has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

