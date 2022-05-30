Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.