FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 357,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,015. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About FSD Pharma (Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

