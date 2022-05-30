Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.64 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.6% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 180.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 152,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.