Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,119.85% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.40.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $325,018. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,070,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

