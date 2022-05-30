Futu (FUTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Futu stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Futu by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Futu by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after buying an additional 111,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Futu by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 55,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

