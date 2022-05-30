Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,418.60 ($43.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 5,225 ($65.75) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 4,512 ($56.78) to GBX 3,253 ($40.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.53) to GBX 2,750 ($34.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($24.07) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($124,740.98).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,989 ($25.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,769 ($22.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($49.93). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,848.89.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

