FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $193.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

