FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Superior Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.
Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.26 million.
SGI opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.20.
Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
