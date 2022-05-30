FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.48. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.54.

Shares of BMO opened at C$136.52 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.76 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.