FY2022 EPS Estimates for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Decreased by Analyst

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Prakash now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CNTX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

