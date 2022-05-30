FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $422.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

