FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.99).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skorpios Trust bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $346,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,011,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

