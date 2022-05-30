FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verano in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Get Verano alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRNOF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

VRNOF stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Verano has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Verano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.