FY2022 EPS Estimates for VNET Group, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of VNET Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $799.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 334,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

