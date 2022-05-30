FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $8.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.47. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

