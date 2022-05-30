FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $123.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $118.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $136.63 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,095.33.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,041.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,980.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,047,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

