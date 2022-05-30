Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
GLPEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.63.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
