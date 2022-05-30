Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.