Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on June 23rd

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 1,070 ($13.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,350 ($29.57). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.52.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Martin Lea bought 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,217 ($15.31) per share, with a total value of £11,987.45 ($15,084.25). Also, insider Richard Last purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($16.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,028.31).

About Gamma Communications (Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.