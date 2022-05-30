Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $199.96 million for the quarter.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

