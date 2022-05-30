Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $199.96 million for the quarter.
NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.87.
Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.66.
About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
