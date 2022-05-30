Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 784,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $266.59 on Monday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $294.53.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
