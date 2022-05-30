Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 784,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $266.59 on Monday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $294.53.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

