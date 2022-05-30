GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,460,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,647 shares of company stock worth $13,417,790 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GATX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in GATX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

