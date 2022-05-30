GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTCH opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

