Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $593.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.67.
A number of analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of GBERY opened at $55.44 on Monday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.
About Geberit
Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.
