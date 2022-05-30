Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

GBERY opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. Geberit has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.8132 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Geberit (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

