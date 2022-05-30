Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
GBERY opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. Geberit has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $84.67.
About Geberit (Get Rating)
Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geberit (GBERY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.