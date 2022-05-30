Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Down 26.8% in May

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GENN stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Monday. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,328. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
