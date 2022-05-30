Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Up 40.4% in May

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

G opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after buying an additional 1,136,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 10.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

