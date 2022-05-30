GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GigaMedia stock remained flat at $$1.63 on Monday. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,679. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

