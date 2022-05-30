GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GIA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.