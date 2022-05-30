GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. GitLab has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

