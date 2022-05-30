Glantus (LON:GLAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

About Glantus (Get Rating)

Glantus Holdings plc provides accounts payable automation and analytics solutions worldwide. It offers Active AP Discovery, Intelligent AP Automation, Advanced AP Analytics, Glantus Data Platform, Invoice Processing, Statement Reconciliation solutions for sales, account management, project delivery, and customer support.

