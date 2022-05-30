Glantus (LON:GLAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
About Glantus (Get Rating)
Glantus Holdings plc provides accounts payable automation and analytics solutions worldwide. It offers Active AP Discovery, Intelligent AP Automation, Advanced AP Analytics, Glantus Data Platform, Invoice Processing, Statement Reconciliation solutions for sales, account management, project delivery, and customer support.
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.