Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,130. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is -22.86%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

