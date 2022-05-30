GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.28) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,746.79 ($21.98).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,718.80 ($21.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £86.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,735.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,641.35. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330.40 ($16.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.86).

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.60) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($74,217.44).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

