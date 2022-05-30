Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.
