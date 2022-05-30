Globalink Investment Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 6th (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Globalink Investment’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 6th. Globalink Investment had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GLLIU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLLIU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,087,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $5,557,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,388,000.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

